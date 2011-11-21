Ad
Rajoy delivers his victory speech Sunday - some voters are fed up with the de facto two party system (Photo: PP)

Crisis election changes political landscape in Spain

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The Spanish conservative People's Party (PP) regained power and fringe groups did well in elections on Sunday (20 November).

The PP as predicted won an absolute majority of 186 places in the 350-seat lower house - the best result in the history of the party.

Its leader and Spain's future prime minister, the softly spoken Mariano Rajoy, said he would run an inclusive government to restore the country's reputation after the outgoing Socialists presided over a massive surge in unem...

