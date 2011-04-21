Europe's path to Moscow leads through Kiev

The EU's policies towards Eastern Europe during the last two decades were a failure, in a number of ways. In spite of considerable efforts of the Western political elite with regard to Moscow's leadership, Russia has become an advocate of anti-democratic tendencies.

After consolidating an authoritarian regime inside, the Kremlin is now engaged in anchoring the Putinist model, around the Russian Federation.

Belarus and Russia have, by now, been ruled by more or less autocratic reg...