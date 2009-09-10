We need to talk

It was a turbulent summer for Slovakia and Hungary. The mutual relationship cooled to the extent that it was dubbed the worst bilateral relationship between any two EU members. And questions started to arise whether it was wise to have proceeded with the 2004 enlargement of the EU, admitting such unruly neighbours who cannot solve their differences quietly among themselves.
Well, it would be wrong to project our bilateral dispute with Hungary on to the European level. On the contrary, ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.