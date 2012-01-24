Ad
euobserver
After five years of stalled negotiations, free trade talks have finally begun to pick pace again (Photo: derajfast)

Is the EU-India strategic partnership really strategic?

Opinion
by Gauri Khandekar, Brussels,

At a time of crisis, the EU seems to be interested in improving relations with emerging India. EU High Representative Chief Catherine Ashton recently wrapped up a 2-day visit to India, where she met with top Indian government officials as part of the EU-India strategic partnership. Trade and security, including antipiracy, cyber security and counter terrorism were the main issues on the agenda. But has the partnership been rendered more strategic?

Ashton’s visit came as a much-needed s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Emerging nations crafting plan to come to Europe's aid
After five years of stalled negotiations, free trade talks have finally begun to pick pace again (Photo: derajfast)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections