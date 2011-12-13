Ad
One in three Muslims in Italy feels unwelcome in cafes and shops (Photo: miss_ohara)

Racism alive and well as EU sits on anti-discrimination bill

by Georgina Siklossy, Brussels,

It seems that the European Commission has just about given up on getting a progressive EU anti-discrimination law adopted.

This draft law, which would ban discrimination on grounds of religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation in areas such as education and access to goods and services, has been blocked in negotiations at member state level for over three years. So far, minorities (with the exception of ethnic minorities) ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

