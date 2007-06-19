How do you solve a problem like Radio Maria

The European Council meeting later this week is one for the connoisseur. Not only do we have a big issue at stake – the future of the constitutional treaty – we also have major uncertainty about the possibility of agreement among the member states.
The French position is clarified now that Nicolas Sarkozy has been elected president, but the British continue their tradition of turning up at the summit to defend their "red lines". (This from a country that accused others of exercising...
