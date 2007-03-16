An auction of promises

Climate change and energy targets came tumbling out of last week's European Summit like a jackpot out of a slot machine. The most historic summit I have participated in, Mr Barroso called it afterwards. Really? It reminded me of an auction scene from Alice in Wonderland.

"Do I hear 10 per cent? Yes, sir. What's that? Carburants will contain 10 per cent biofuel by 2020? Oh, that's very good! Any advance on 10 per cent? Do I hear 20 per cent? Don't all bid at once. My! I see three hands....