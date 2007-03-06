Ad
Barroso speaking on Tuesday (Photo: europa.eu)

EU 'credibility' on climate change fight at stake, says Barroso

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Two days before what is set to be a contentious summit on environment issues, the European Commission has insisted that for Europe to be credible on fighting climate change it must set binding targets for future renewable energy reliance.

Two targets are on the table – that by 2020 sources such as solar and wind power should account for 20 percent of the bloc's consumption and that biofuels should make up 10 percent – but whether to set the goals in concrete is a source of deep friction...

