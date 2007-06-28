Ad
euobserver

Europe is back

Opinion
by Alexis Serfaty,

EU leaders returned to their respective capitals on Sunday relieved, for the most part, at having finally struck a deal on a new EU "reform treaty." With marathon negotiations concluding as late as 4:30am Saturday, the deal was a victory, of sorts, for Angela Merkel, with a decisive assist from newly-elected French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The German Chancellor, who as President of the EU led the June 21-22 Summit, had made as her priority after all, agreement on a new draft consti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections