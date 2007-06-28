Europe is back

EU leaders returned to their respective capitals on Sunday relieved, for the most part, at having finally struck a deal on a new EU "reform treaty." With marathon negotiations concluding as late as 4:30am Saturday, the deal was a victory, of sorts, for Angela Merkel, with a decisive assist from newly-elected French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The German Chancellor, who as President of the EU led the June 21-22 Summit, had made as her priority after all, agreement on a new draft consti...