Ad
euobserver
The French EU presidency was most expensive ever (Photo: the_amanda)

Let's reduce the cost of Europe

Opinion
by Richard Laming,

Back in the 1980s, an important piece of research by Paolo Cecchini looked at the benefits that would be gained by creating the single market, dubbed the "cost of non-Europe". The French national audit office has published figures this week that reveal the opposite, the cost of Europe.

The French presidency held in the second half of 2008 is revealed to have cost 171 million euros, or nearly 1 million euros per day. Previous French presidencies had cost 56.9 million euros in 2000 and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
The French EU presidency was most expensive ever (Photo: the_amanda)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections