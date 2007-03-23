"Good evening, Brussels. May we have your votes please…?" Who would have thought that the European Union would last as long as the Eurovision Song Contest?

You may laugh, but a comparison is not as ridiculous as it may first appear. The first Grand Prix de l'Eurovision was held in 1956 and of course the Treaty of Rome was signed in 1957. Both emerged out of the ruins of war. Both have the ultimate goal of peace and understanding. Both have embraced the so-called "new Europe" and passed...