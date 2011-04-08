As Yemen teeters, Europe can only watch and wait

Protestors' tenacity in Yemen is paying off. With neither the extensive media coverage enjoyed by Egypt nor the international attention given to Libya, they have nevertheless brought President Saleh to the point of negotiating his exit.

The president first tried to assuage the population with a 50 percent cut in the national income tax and other financial incentives. He then switched to using live fire against protestors. Neither strategy has worked. US officials have discreetly shifted...