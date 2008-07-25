Karadzic's arrest is a significant rule of law victory

A story from the Bosnian war: and no prizes for guessing from which side it is told.
Three soldiers meet at a crossroads near Sarajevo. One is Croat, one Serb, the third is a Bosniac Muslim. All are priming their guns when a frog pops out of the bushes and begins to speak. He turns to the Croat.
"I shall give you a wish," he says. "Tell me what you really want?"
"See that Serb," replies the Croat. "I want him dead!"
"Do you?" says the frog. He then turns to the Serb...
