Karadzic's arrest is a significant rule of law victory

A story from the Bosnian war: and no prizes for guessing from which side it is told.

Three soldiers meet at a crossroads near Sarajevo. One is Croat, one Serb, the third is a Bosniac Muslim. All are priming their guns when a frog pops out of the bushes and begins to speak. He turns to the Croat.

"I shall give you a wish," he says. "Tell me what you really want?"

"See that Serb," replies the Croat. "I want him dead!"

"Do you?" says the frog. He then turns to the Serb...