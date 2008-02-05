Visa obstacles risk isolating young people

Dividing society into two groups - the privileged who can travel unhindered and benefit from simplified procedures, and those who cannot enjoy such advantages - is a dangerous recipe for the future.

Thousands of young Europeans, wishing to study, train, take part in civil society activities, or just seek fresh experiences in the European Union, are still the victims of discrimination and exclusion, as their right to mobility is impeded.

One such example is that of Tamuna Kekenadze...