The EU should not recognise elections in Belarus

After the war in Georgia last month, geopolitics have returned fast to the heart of foreign affairs in Europe. Belarus' parliamentary election last Sunday became more interesting than past elections under President Lukashenko, which were never remotely competitive.
Mr Lukashenko appeared to be interested in some warming of relations with the EU, rather than relying exclusively on Russian backing. As a condition for better relations, the EU wanted to see an improvement in the conduct of...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
