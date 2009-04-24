EU fishing policy faces up to federal reality

The problems of the European fishing industry are well-known. There are too many boats chasing too few fish.

The ability of the fishing fleets to catch fish has been outstripping the ability of the marine environment to regenerate itself. Every other industry has used technology to boost its productivity, and fishing is no different. This hasn't just led to job losses as a result, but also increased pressure on fish numbers, with some 88 per cent of European fish stocks now reported to...