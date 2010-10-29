Strange bedfellows - EU Socialists and Yanukovych

The Socialist group in the European Parliament has signed a new co-operation agreement with the Party of Regions in Ukraine that looks as if its sole purpose is to derail criticism of Ukraine's new leader in Brussels.
October was an unusual month for the European Parliament's relationship with Ukraine.
A draft statement was prepared ahead of Ukraine's 31 October local elections that was highly critical of campaign irregularities and how these point to the strong likelihood that t...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
