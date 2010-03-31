Why all the long faces after Copenhagen?

If you only looked at newspaper headlines, you would think that the last four months have been a time of drift in the fight against climate change.
The Copenhagen conference didn't produce the legally binding treaty we were looking for and was trailed by furores, still ongoing, about the workings of climate scientists that gave succour to the climate sceptics. It could have seemed like progress had stalled.
However, a look behind the headlines reveals a much more positive picture....
