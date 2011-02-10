Open markets are key to EU prosperity

We live in a world where we are more connected than ever before.

The EU is the world's biggest single market and the foundation of our prosperity: an open and integrated trading area of 27 countries and 480 million people promoting the free movement of people, goods, services and money.

But the opportunities don't end at our borders. As the EU emerges from the financial crisis and with the rise of new global players, international trade offers huge potential for growth in trad...