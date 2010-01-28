The urgently needed reform of the Common Fisheries Policy

European seas are emptying of valuable fish - more than 80 percent of assessed fish stocks in EU waters are overfished and 30 percent are outside safe biological limits.
As a result, the fishing sector is suffering and fishing communities struggle to make a living. The long-term environmental consequences are yet to be determined. However all is not lost, as a recently launched reform of the EU's Common Fisheries Policy is up for completion by 2012. Fish stocks can be rebuilt and the fi...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
