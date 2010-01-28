The urgently needed reform of the Common Fisheries Policy

European seas are emptying of valuable fish - more than 80 percent of assessed fish stocks in EU waters are overfished and 30 percent are outside safe biological limits.

As a result, the fishing sector is suffering and fishing communities struggle to make a living. The long-term environmental consequences are yet to be determined. However all is not lost, as a recently launched reform of the EU's Common Fisheries Policy is up for completion by 2012. Fish stocks can be rebuilt and the fi...