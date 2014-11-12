The immigrant democratic deficit and the rising far-right

What EU citizens will probably remember most about May’s European elections is the success of far-right parties.
Actions countering the far-right are mostly limited to election periods. The rest of the time, policymakers and civil society are overlooking a growing democratic deficit that inflates the far right’s electoral results; immigrants themselves simply do not count in most elections.
The low levels of electoral participation and naturalisation among Europe’s growing immigr...
