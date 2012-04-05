Ad
euobserver
European leaders have to rethink their commitment to security and defence policy (Photo: Nato)

Towards a more secure Europe

Opinion
by Hristiana Grozdanova and Anna Maria Barcikowska, Brussels,

Since autumn 2008, the financial crisis and its implications has dictated EU policies. The pressure on EU governments to control expenditure continue to be enormous. Defence spending has not been immune. This raises important questions about how the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) of the EU can function in this new environment and if it can even survive austerity.

Some commentators see it only as a question of choices – how much does defence matter and where does it stand in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

US defence chief: Europe may no longer be worth defending
European leaders have to rethink their commitment to security and defence policy (Photo: Nato)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections