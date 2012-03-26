EU targets Iran's Internet snoops

EU countries have banned the sale of Internet-snooping technology to Iran and blacklisted the country's top cyber-censors, while adding a fresh loophole to its oil embargo.

Under the new law - which entered into force on Saturday (24 March) - the sale of "equipment, technology or software which may be used for the monitoring or inter­ception of Internet or telephone communications" and provision of related services is off-limits.

With social media at the heart of last year's Arab...