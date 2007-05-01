Georgia: Brussels on its mind

In an interview published 20 April, Simon Lunn, secretary-general of NATO's Parliamentary Assembly said that Georgia's membership in NATO is "a question of when rather than if." This prediction follows supportive statements from German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, British prime minsiter Tony Blair, French presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy and NATO secretary general Jaap de Hoop Scheffer. All that remains is a formal invitation from NATO through a Membership Action Plan.<...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
