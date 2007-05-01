Georgia: Brussels on its mind

In an interview published 20 April, Simon Lunn, secretary-general of NATO's Parliamentary Assembly said that Georgia's membership in NATO is "a question of when rather than if." This prediction follows supportive statements from German foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, British prime minsiter Tony Blair, French presidential candidate Nicolas Sarkozy and NATO secretary general Jaap de Hoop Scheffer. All that remains is a formal invitation from NATO through a Membership Action Plan.

