The Blueprint for External Action

The debate over the European External Action Service (EEAS) seems to be heating up. When Catherine Ashton discussed her last proposal on the service at the General Affairs Council last week, and obtained member states' political backing for it, there was a feeling that something weighty was on the move in Brussels.

It might actually be high time for Europe to show the world it can move on from its internal petty disputes and look at the wider world out there before this very world buri...