In for a penny, in for a pound on EU democracy

Some 25 years ago the Social Democratic Party was set up in Britain. Later it merged to form one half of the Liberal Democrats. It had one particularly pressing problem: on the doorstep people would say "you haven't any policies." This was hardly true. Our cupboards bulged with policy papersl, some even written by myself. How come then we were accused of having no policies?

The problem was not that we had no policies but that we hadn't communicated them. In essence this is much the same...