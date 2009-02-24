Ad
"Having a diplomatically weak EU vis-a-vis Russia also strengthens Russia's position with respect to the United States" (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Why America's Russia policy runs through Ireland

Opinion
by Ryan Koslosky,

The cutoff of gas supplies to Ukraine by Russian gas giant Gazprom is not an acute crisis among embittered neighbours. Nor is Russia's heightened tensions with the United States a mere tiff in the history of their diplomatic relations. Rather, they more symptomatic of strained relations between a resurgent Russia and an energy-dependent West.

Oil is the mainstay of the Russian economy. Russia has the earth largest known natural gas reserves and recently surpassed Saudi Arabia as the w...

