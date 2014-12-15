Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg: a little Dutchy with big secrets. But why is Germany blocking EU transparency? (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

The unlearned lesson of LuxLeaks

Opinion
by Koen Roovers, Brussels,

Last week it happened again: a giant cache of confidential tax files from Luxembourg was leaked.

Now that even Disney is named among the hundreds of companies that used Luxembourg to create magically low tax bills, the impression of a broken international tax system is becoming clearer and clearer.

But, judging from the political response to the first leak a month ago, we are nowhere near having learned the lesson that should be learned: to fix the tax system we need corporate tr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Will the EU's new anti-money laundering rules have teeth?
Luxembourg: a little Dutchy with big secrets. But why is Germany blocking EU transparency? (Photo: Jimmy Reu)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections