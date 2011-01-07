Israeli 'hasbara' deployed versus former EU leaders

One of Israel's most dubious inventions is a form of public relations generally unconnected to the truth. It is called "hasbara" - a Hebrew term that has no "real, precise" translation into other languages, according to a senior Israeli diplomat Gideon Meir.

The hasbara machine was cranked into action early in 2011. On New Year's Eve, Jawaher Abu Rahmah collapsed from inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli troops during the weekly protest against the massive wall that penetrates deep into h...