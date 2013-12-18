Will France squander its lead on European defence?

For the first time in five years, EU leaders will this week discuss defence co-operation.

And, this time round, the summit will have a distinctly Gallic flavour. With Britain’s future in the bloc unclear and its active participation in international operations even more so, Paris is finally in the lead.

It makes a change from 2003 when, in the aftermath of the Iraq invasion, France used a European strategic discussion to reassert its parity with Britain.

And it makes a ch...