Palestine as the 194th state in the UN General Assembly?

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to ask UN members in New York on 29 November to grant Palestine the status of a UN "observer state" has prompted intense debate in Europe, both at government level and in terms of public opinion.

In order to understand this new move to save the two-state solution after 65 years of conflict, one has to answer a number of questions.

1. Is this a unilateral move by the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) which threatens peace?