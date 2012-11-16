Budget talks take centre stage this WEEK

EU leaders will gather in Brussels at the end of the week for what is expected to be an acrimonious summit on spending commitments for the next seven years.

The around €1 trillion budget (2014-2020) has to satisfy a number of different camps - sometimes overlapping - of member states who favour less spending, those who favour more, those who want farmers and/or poorer regions to continue to receive generous subsidies and those who would rather more money flows to research and innovation...