EU budget, Merkel on agenda this WEEK

Negotiations on the EU's next seven-year budget start on Monday (5 November), with sources predicting a deal on €200 billion cuts.
EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy's head of cabinet, Didier Seeuws, will chair bilateral talks with member states' ministers, ambassadors and sherpas during the week.
The European Commission's top civil servant, Catherine Day, will also take part.
She will be there to defend the commission's €1,033 billion spending proposal.
But when me...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
