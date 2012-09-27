Irish data office struggling to cope with EU demands

The data protection office (DPC) in crisis-hit Ireland might need to hire more staff to cope with the demands of an upcoming EU privacy law.
Ireland is the EU headquarters of some of the world's largest Internet companies, including Facebook and Google.
It is also one of three EU countries, along with Greece and Portugal, currently being drip-fed bailout money to help balance its books.
Billy Hawkes, Ireland's data protection supervisor, told EU justice and home commission...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.