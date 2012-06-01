Negotiators have second go at EU transparency rules

The Danish presidency will next week put forward a second draft of new rules on access to internal EU documents, as tensions rise.
The first draft fell by the wayside last week when EU parliament co-legislators said it goes too far on sheltering papers on legal advice to EU institutions, appointments of top officials, competition cases and infringement procedures.
In an unsual move, the justice ministers of two pro-transparency countries, Finland and Sweden, wrote an open letter ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
