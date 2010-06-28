Climate policy and social justice

As Europe struggles to cope with the impact of the economic crisis, criticism about the impact of regulatory policies and the additional burden through environmental policies is occurring in public debate more often.
This is one of the reasons why we must ensure that the policies we develop do not have a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable groups in our societies. We can only succeed in the fight against climate change if the measures we adopt to meet our greenhouse gas emis...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here