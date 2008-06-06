Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament will enjoy increased powers if the Lisbon treaty is ratified by all member states (Photo: European Parliament)

The watchword of the EU parliament should be boldness

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

Two items of news in particular caught my eye this week. One, of course, was the World Food Summit in Rome, where world leaders assembled this week in the face of the mounting shortages and savage price that have struck food markets, almost out of the blue.

The Director of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation, the Senegalese Dr Jacques Diouf, says that the value of food aid has fallen by almost 60 per cent in real terms since 1980. Some 20 billion euros, each year, about ten time...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
The European Parliament will enjoy increased powers if the Lisbon treaty is ratified by all member states (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections