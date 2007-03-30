Ad
euobserver
"My imagined celebration of Europeaness has been relegated to the profundity and banality of a film commentary for children" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

EU birthday declaration is banal and feeble

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

A week has passed now since the Berlin Declaration was published marking the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome. Already it shows signs of being forgotten. If you are looking for a parchment scroll to hang on your wall for the benefit of your grandchildren, you are likely to be disappointed.

No great beer steins or giant Staffordshire mugs will be manufactured to incorporate its ringing and celebratory phrases, no images made of its signing in stained glass. You will not, I predi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"My imagined celebration of Europeaness has been relegated to the profundity and banality of a film commentary for children" (Photo: Peter Sain ley Berry)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections