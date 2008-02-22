Ad
euobserver
"Kosovo’s independence is a sorry tale of short-term expediency over long term planning" (Photo: Wikipedia)

We shall all pay for Kosovo's independence

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry, Brussels,

If one thing is certain it is that the Kosovo story has not ended with the province's unilateral declaration of independence. On the contrary, it looks as though Kosovo will be hanging even more heavily around the necks of the international community and the European Union in particular for a great many years to come.

One cannot blame the Kosovars: the majority community's aspirations are entirely legitimate, especially given what they suffered at the hands of Milosevic's cohorts a de...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"Kosovo’s independence is a sorry tale of short-term expediency over long term planning" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections