We shall all pay for Kosovo's independence

If one thing is certain it is that the Kosovo story has not ended with the province's unilateral declaration of independence. On the contrary, it looks as though Kosovo will be hanging even more heavily around the necks of the international community and the European Union in particular for a great many years to come.

One cannot blame the Kosovars: the majority community's aspirations are entirely legitimate, especially given what they suffered at the hands of Milosevic's cohorts a de...