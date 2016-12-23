Friday

23rd Dec 2016

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Bulgarian PM threatens to quit

  • Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov. (Photo: Valentina Pop)

By

Bulgaria’s prime minister Boyko Borissov raised the stakes in the country’s presidential elections, saying on Sunday (6 November) he will pull his party from government if his candidate Tsetska Tsacheva is not elected.

"We have a real chance to win in the run-off next Sunday. But if we lose, the government will resign on Monday morning," Borissov said after initial exit polls suggested Tsacheva was likely to come second.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

With two-thirds of the ballots counted, Tsacheva, a 58-year old lawyer and a member of Borissov’s centre-right Gerb party, had secured 22 percent of the vote in the first round of elections on Sunday.

She was trailing behind socialist-backed contender Rumen Radev, a former jet pilot and air force commander, who had 25.7 percent.

Final results are expected later on Monday with a run-off scheduled for 13 November.

The president’s role is largely ceremonial. But he or she can dismiss or appoint top officials and appoint governments in times of crisis.

Early elections could plunge the country into turmoil, as Borissov is credited with bringing some order into the poor and corruption-pestered country.

Voters were also taking part in a referendum on Sunday about electoral reform.

Exit polls indicated a huge majority had backed plans to introduce first-past-the-post voting (where each constituency elects a single MP), limit state subsidies and make voting mandatory.

Referendum turnout needs to be above 50 percent for the vote to be valid.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU funds for Bulgaria target border security
  2. Lives for sale: Booming market for Bulgarian babies in Greece
  3. Pro-Russian candidates win in Bulgaria and Moldova

Aleppo's fate overshadows EU summit

EU leaders called for evacuations and aid, but admitted "we have to stand there watching", as Syrian regime, Russia, and Iran committed what some called "war crimes".

MEPs urge tougher action on Poland

Dismayed by the lack of progress in solving Poland's rule of law crisis, some MEPs are demanding that the EU begins formal breach proceedings that could end up with Poland being stripped of voting rights.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict