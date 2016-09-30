Ad
euobserver
Connie Hedegaard, the former climate commissioner, said it was necessary to talk to business if the green transition should happen. (Photo: Jakob Dall)

Former EU climate chief defends VW post

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Former climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard has defended her new post at Volkswagen, while also saying that she stuck to EU rules when taking another post with refrigerator and air-conditioning company Danfoss.

The German carmaker, whose reputation has been tainted by the Dieselgate scandal, announced on Wednesday (28 September) that Hedegaard would sit on its new "sustainability council".

”It’s an unpaid position with no strings attached," Hedegaard told EUobserver.

”We...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Barroso had deeper ties to Goldman Sachs
Connie Hedegaard, the former climate commissioner, said it was necessary to talk to business if the green transition should happen. (Photo: Jakob Dall)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections