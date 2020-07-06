Monday

6th Jul 2020

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

Croatia re-elects PM amid corona downturn

  • European Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen and Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković (Photo: European Commission)

By

Croatia's ruling, centre-right party cruised to victory in Sunday's (5 July) election despite concerns about coronavirus and the economy.

"Croatia is facing serious challenges which require from us responsibility, knowledge, and experience. That is exactly what we have offered to the Croatian voters," Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenković said at his celebration rally in Zagreb.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"Our victory is not only great, but an obligation," he added, amid an economic slump caused by a fall in tourism.

Plenković's Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party won 66 out of 151 seats in parliament, with 90 percent of the vote counted, leaving it 10 MPs short of an outright majority.

The centre-left Social Democrats and allied MPs came second with 41 seats, prompting an offer to resign by party leader Davor Bernardić.

A new nationalist party called Homeland Movement, led by a folk singer, Miroslav Škoro, known for misogynist and xenophobic remarks, came third with 16 seats.

"We're on a good path and voters have recognised that," Škoro said.

A new green-left party called Mozemo also did well, winning seven seats.

The HDZ has ruled almost without interruption since Croatia regained independence in 1991.

And Plenković had extra exposure due to Croatia's EU presidency, which ended in June.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, Croatia's EU commissioner, Dubravka Šuica, as well as the centre-right leaders of Austria, Bulgaria, and Latvia also took part in a pro-HDZ video clip aired on Saturday.

But EU officials are meant to be politically neutral, prompting an apology by commission spokesman Eric Mamer.

"It was meant as a contribution in her [von der Leyen's] personal capacity. Regrettably, this was not made clear in the final version of the video," Mamer said on Sunday.

The Social Democrats also criticised Plenković for holding the vote despite a recent increase in coronavirus infections.

But Croatia's election, the third one in Europe since the pandemic, was less controversial than the other two - in Poland and Serbia - where ruling parties were accused of serious violations.

Turnout in Croatia was historically low on 46 percent.

Voters were advised to wear masks and bring their own pens. They were urged to stay home if they had a fever.

People who were infected were allowed to vote by proxy. Officials with ballot papers also visited some 500 homes of voters in self-isolation, the AFP news agency reported.

Croatia, a country of 4.2m people, has reported 3,151 coronavirus infections and 113 deaths.

It is welcoming some 40,000 tourists a day, many of them German, with no self-isolation rules since it reopened borders on 1 July.

But tourist income remains 80 percent lower than last year so far, reports indicated, while Croatia's economy is forecast to shrink 10 percent this year.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU silence on sickening scenes at Croatian border
  2. Big Oil sponsors Croatia's EU presidency
  3. EU commission backs Croatia's Schengen bid

Opinion

EU silence on sickening scenes at Croatian border

If the European Commission is seriously committed to its fundamental values, it is time to put words into practice and condemns unlawful returns and violence at its external borders and demands perpetrators of such illegal acts are held to account.

Exclusive

Big Oil sponsors Croatia's EU presidency

Croatia's national oil company has become the EU council presidency's "official gasoline supplier" - in a move that appears to clash with aspirations of the European Green Deal. Critics say such sponsorships pose a reputational risk with the wider public.

EU commission backs Croatia's Schengen bid

Croatia is eligible to join the EU's free-travel area, the Schengen zone, the European Commission has said, but threats of national vetoes remain.

Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks

Disagreements are running deep between EU leaders over the overall size of the budget and recovery package, the criteria and mode of distribution and the conditions, with rule of law "another battle ground opening up".

Agenda

EU's virtual summit with China This WEEK

This week, the European Union and China are holding their first joint summit since April 2019. It comes amid the pandemic, which first surfaced in China's Wuhan, protests in Hong Kong and a belligerent US president.

Coronavirus

EU leaders to reconvene in July on budget and recovery

Most EU leaders want an agreement before the summer break, but the Dutch PM, leading the 'Frugal Four', warned there might not even be a deal then. But the ECB's Christian Lagarde has warned of a "dramatic" economic fall.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us