Romania to hold corruption referendum

Romanian MPs have backed a proposal for a referendum on how to fight corruption, after two weeks of mass protests against the government's efforts to water down existing legislation.
The referendum was suggested by president Klaus Iohannis, a centre-right politician and opponent of the centre-left government. He will now have to frame the question and set the date of the vote.
Romania has seen the largest street protests since the end...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here