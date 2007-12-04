Ad
Frattini 'disappointed' by member states on child protection

Rule of Law
by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Commission has said that it is disappointed by member states' poor record inimplementing legislation on child protection.

"I'm disappointed that so many member states have failed to inform the Commission about their implementation of our 2003 work," justice commissioner Franco Frattini said on Tuesday, when speaking at the 'Innovation Day' event in Brussels.

"This includes essential provisions such as prosecuting sex tourism and the special treatment of children as vu...

Tags

