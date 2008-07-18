Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria is facing tough criticism for corruption and organised crime (Photo: Wikipedia)

Netherlands pushes for further EU sanctions against Bulgaria

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Bulgaria could face further sanctions in the area of justice and home affairs, including having its membership of the EU's borderless Schengen area delayed, after recent reports from Brussels highlighted the country's problems with corruption.

A group of member states, including the UK, France and the Netherlands is pushing for tougher sanctions against Sofia, Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad reported on Thursday (17 July).

While none have called for the activation of a clause that wou...

Bulgaria under fire for corruption levels
euobserver

