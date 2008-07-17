Bulgaria under fire for corruption levels

The European Commission is next week to release a report harshly criticising Bulgaria for the way it has been handling EU funds, and suspend payments to two of the country's agencies charged with managing EU projects.

The total sums of money to be withheld from Bulgaria amount to more than €600 million, notably under the PHARE pre-accession programme, Bulgaria's National TV reported on Thursday morning (17 July).

The draft report notes that while Bulgaria has received "important f...