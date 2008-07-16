Ad
The EU has moved to boost cash for fishermen amid soaring oil prices (Photo: Irish Presidency)

EU to give extra cash to fishermen struggling with high oil prices

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Union has adopted an emergency aid package worth up to €2 billion to help the struggling fishing sector tackle the current fuel crisis, including monies previously announced, with €600 million in extra cash to be added to the existing funds.

"Political agreement was reached by a qualified majority on urgent measures for the fishing sector," said Michel Barnier, agriculture minister of France, the current holder of EU's six-month rotating presidency.

The move comes af...

