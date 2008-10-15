EU to rubber-stamp common immigration and asylum rules

The European Union - with some eight million undocumented migrants on its soil, but short of high-skilled migrants - is set to give a new boost to its ambition to establish common immigration and asylum policy.

However, organisations active in the area have expressed "strong reservations", claiming that the security approach is getting the upper hand.

At this week's top-level summit in Brussels (15-16 October), EU leaders are expected to formally back the European Pact on Immigra...