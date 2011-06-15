Ad
Romania and Bulgaria would bring Schengen borders to the edge of the Black Sea (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europol: Schengen enlargement will boost irregular migration

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Allowing Bulgaria and Romania to join the border-free Schengen zone is likely to spur irregular migration through Turkey and the Black Sea, an analyst from EU's police agency Europol said on Tuesday (14 June) in Sofia.

"The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen zone has a potential to raise the pressure on the Turkish-Greek border and lead to increased targeting of the Bulgarian Black Sea coast by illegal immigrants," Jean-Dominique Nollet, head of Europol's Analysis and Inf...

