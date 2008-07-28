Ad
Italy's response to immigration is drawing widespread criticism. (Photo: European Commission)

Italy extends state of emergency over immigration

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova,

The Italian government of Silvio Berlusconi is facing strong criticism from the country's opposition over the declaration of a national state of emergency to deal with the "exceptional and persistent influx" of irregular immigrants.

The controversial measure was announced on Friday (25 July), with interior minister Roberto Maroni saying it was aimed at "intensifying efforts to combat and control the [immigration] phenomenon."

As part of the move, the interior ministry plans to in...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
